Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹168 and closed at ₹169.1, with a high of ₹170.85 and a low of ₹167.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹232,945.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,029,778 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹168.10. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation's share price has surged by 80.92% to ₹168.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|-2.3%
|6 Months
|-3.56%
|YTD
|30.27%
|1 Year
|80.92%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.83
|Support 1
|167.68
|Resistance 2
|172.42
|Support 2
|166.12
|Resistance 3
|173.98
|Support 3
|164.53
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 1.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1029 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.85 & ₹167.7 yesterday to end at ₹169.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.