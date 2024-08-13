Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 169.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 168 and closed at 169.1, with a high of 170.85 and a low of 167.7. The market capitalization stood at 232,945.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,029,778 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 168.10. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation's share price has surged by 80.92% to 168.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months-2.3%
6 Months-3.56%
YTD30.27%
1 Year80.92%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.83Support 1167.68
Resistance 2172.42Support 2166.12
Resistance 3173.98Support 3164.53
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 1.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8865
    Hold5565
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell7756
13 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31265 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1029 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 170.85 & 167.7 yesterday to end at 169.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.