Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 143.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 142.45 and closed at 143.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 143.1 and a low of 141 during the day. With a market capitalization of 199,787.3 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 196.8 and above its low of 116.55. A total of 319,716 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 14.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7775
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4557
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15654 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 143.1 & 141 yesterday to end at 141.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

