Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹142.45 and closed at ₹143.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹143.1 and a low of ₹141 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹199,787.3 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹196.8 and above its low of ₹116.55. A total of 319,716 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 14.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.1 & ₹141 yesterday to end at ₹141.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.