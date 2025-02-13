Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹120.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹120.50. The stock reached a high of ₹121.25 and a low of ₹117.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹170,160.92 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹194.10 and a low of ₹120. The BSE volume recorded was 1,215,223 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.87%, currently trading at ₹121.55. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has declined by 34.97%, also landing at ₹121.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-8.99%
|6 Months
|-26.01%
|YTD
|-8.28%
|1 Year
|-34.97%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.35
|Support 1
|118.35
|Resistance 2
|123.8
|Support 2
|115.8
|Resistance 3
|126.35
|Support 3
|114.35
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 24.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹90.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1215 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.25 & ₹117.25 yesterday to end at ₹120.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend