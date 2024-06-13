Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 167.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.2 and closed at 167.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 171.15, while the low was 168.55. The market capitalization stood at 232,463.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 2,464,671 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24134 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹167.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 171.15 & 168.55 yesterday to end at 167.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

