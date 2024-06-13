Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.2 and closed at ₹167.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.15, while the low was ₹168.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹232,463.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 2,464,671 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.15 & ₹168.55 yesterday to end at ₹167.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend