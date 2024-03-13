Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 174.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹175, closed at ₹174.2, with a high of ₹175.9 and a low of ₹171.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹238179.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a 52-week low of ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 813,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.34%
3 Months
38.87%
6 Months
88.86%
YTD
33.15%
1 Year
122.24%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:52 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.95, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹174.2
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹172.95, showing a decrease of 0.72% in percentage change and a net decrease of 1.25.
13 Mar 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹174.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation traded 813,593 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange at a closing price of ₹174.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!