Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 174.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 175, closed at 174.2, with a high of 175.9 and a low of 171.5. The market capitalization stood at 238179.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a 52-week low of 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 813,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months38.87%
6 Months88.86%
YTD33.15%
1 Year122.24%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.95, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹174.2

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 172.95, showing a decrease of 0.72% in percentage change and a net decrease of 1.25.

13 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹174.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation traded 813,593 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange at a closing price of 174.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!