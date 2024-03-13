Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹175, closed at ₹174.2, with a high of ₹175.9 and a low of ₹171.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹238179.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a 52-week low of ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 813,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|38.87%
|6 Months
|88.86%
|YTD
|33.15%
|1 Year
|122.24%
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹172.95, showing a decrease of 0.72% in percentage change and a net decrease of 1.25.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation traded 813,593 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange at a closing price of ₹174.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!