Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 158.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 158.3 and closed at 156.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 160.1 and a low of 155.55. The market capitalization stood at 218,898.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 82.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,119,589 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹158.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹158.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 158.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.5 and 161.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 159.60. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have surged by 89.34% to 159.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.91%
3 Months-14.19%
6 Months62.11%
YTD22.41%
1 Year89.34%
13 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.05Support 1156.5
Resistance 2162.85Support 2153.75
Resistance 3165.6Support 3151.95
13 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 5.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5587
    Hold55711
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34517 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹156.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 160.1 & 155.55 yesterday to end at 156.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

