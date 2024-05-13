Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹158.3 and closed at ₹156.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹160.1 and a low of ₹155.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹218,898.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹82.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,119,589 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹158.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.5 and ₹161.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹159.60. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have surged by 89.34% to ₹159.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.91%
|3 Months
|-14.19%
|6 Months
|62.11%
|YTD
|22.41%
|1 Year
|89.34%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.05
|Support 1
|156.5
|Resistance 2
|162.85
|Support 2
|153.75
|Resistance 3
|165.6
|Support 3
|151.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 5.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|11
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 24.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹160.1 & ₹155.55 yesterday to end at ₹156.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!