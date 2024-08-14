Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹169.15, reaching a high of ₹169.15 and a low of ₹163.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹226129.03 crore. The stock traded 789718 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹196.8, and the low was ₹85.51.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 789 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.15 & ₹163.25 yesterday to end at ₹164.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.