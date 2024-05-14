Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 158.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 160 and closed at 158.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 160.55, while the low was 154.8. The market capitalization stood at 217,797.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 82.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,860,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45:48 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.57% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 10 AM is down by 46.57% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 158.65, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:37:29 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 159.35 & a low of 157.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.97Support 1156.72
Resistance 2160.28Support 2155.78
Resistance 3161.22Support 3154.47
14 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:59:25 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation decreased by 0.09% to reach 158, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation158.0-0.15-0.09196.883.53217590.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation604.6-2.2-0.36687.65331.5126753.95
Gujarat Natural Resources17.670.352.0231.112.27141.81
14 May 2024, 09:41:14 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:36:04 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹159.05, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹158.15

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 159.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 155.15 and 160.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 155.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24:57 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.76% to reach 159.35 today. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have surged by 89.35% to reach the same price of 159.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months-11.92%
6 Months59.8%
YTD21.83%
1 Year89.35%
14 May 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1160.9Support 1155.15
Resistance 2163.6Support 2152.1
Resistance 3166.65Support 3149.4
14 May 2024, 08:37:42 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 4.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5588
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
14 May 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34658 k

The trading volume yesterday was 11.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1860 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹158.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 160.55 & 154.8 yesterday to end at 158.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

