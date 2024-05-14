Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹160 and closed at ₹158.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹160.55, while the low was ₹154.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,797.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹82.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,860,804 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.57% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 10 AM is down by 46.57% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹158.65, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 159.35 & a low of 157.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.97
|Support 1
|156.72
|Resistance 2
|160.28
|Support 2
|155.78
|Resistance 3
|161.22
|Support 3
|154.47
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation decreased by 0.09% to reach ₹158, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|158.0
|-0.15
|-0.09
|196.8
|83.53
|217590.66
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|604.6
|-2.2
|-0.36
|687.65
|331.5
|126753.95
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|17.67
|0.35
|2.02
|31.1
|12.27
|141.81
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹159.05, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹158.15
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹159.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.15 and ₹160.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.76% to reach ₹159.35 today. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have surged by 89.35% to reach the same price of ₹159.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|-11.92%
|6 Months
|59.8%
|YTD
|21.83%
|1 Year
|89.35%
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.9
|Support 1
|155.15
|Resistance 2
|163.6
|Support 2
|152.1
|Resistance 3
|166.65
|Support 3
|149.4
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 4.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34658 k
The trading volume yesterday was 11.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1860 k.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹158.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹160.55 & ₹154.8 yesterday to end at ₹158.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
