Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge on the Market Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹173, closed at ₹172.8, with a high of ₹173.45 and a low of ₹169.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹234,460.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,429,507 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|22.92%
|6 Months
|87.29%
|YTD
|31.04%
|1 Year
|120.4%
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹170.25, with a percent change of -1.48% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,429,507 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹172.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!