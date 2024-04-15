Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 172.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 173, closed at 172.8, with a high of 173.45 and a low of 169.75. The market capitalization stood at 234,460.82 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,429,507 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months22.92%
6 Months87.29%
YTD31.04%
1 Year120.4%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.25, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹172.8

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 170.25, with a percent change of -1.48% and a net change of -2.55. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹172.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,429,507 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 172.8.

