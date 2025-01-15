Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 3.89 %. The stock closed at 122 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 122.85 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of 127.25 and a low of 122.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 172,265 crore, the company’s shares traded with a BSE volume of 1,075,312. The stock's 52-week high stands at 196.8, while the 52-week low is 121.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 31.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy9998
    Hold6665
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4446
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15021 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1075 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹122 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 127.25 & 122.85 yesterday to end at 126.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.