Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹122.85 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹127.25 and a low of ₹122.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172,265 crore, the company’s shares traded with a BSE volume of 1,075,312. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹196.8, while the 52-week low is ₹121.25.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 31.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1075 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.25 & ₹122.85 yesterday to end at ₹126.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend