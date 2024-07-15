Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -4.36 %. The stock closed at 174.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock on the last day opened at 168.4 and closed at 174.5. The high for the day was 169.25, and the low was 166.2. The market capitalization stood at 229,847.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,176,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.03% and is currently trading at 166.85. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 73.64% to reach 166.85, while the Nifty index increased by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-9.48%
6 Months23.46%
YTD28.64%
1 Year73.64%
15 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.93Support 1165.88
Resistance 2170.62Support 2164.52
Resistance 3171.98Support 3162.83
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 156.5, 6.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4446
    Buy6668
    Hold6667
    Sell7873
    Strong Sell5566
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26026 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹174.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.25 & 166.2 yesterday to end at 166.9. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

