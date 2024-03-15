Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹160.3 and closed at ₹163.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.45, and the low was ₹160.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹234,736.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,445,129 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹163.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,445,129 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹163.25.