Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹161.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹158.45 and closed at ₹158.15. The high for the day was ₹160.65, while the low was ₹157.1. The market cap stood at ₹219,518.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the low was ₹83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 772,223 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reported a ROE of 25.83% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 17.52%. The consensus estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.30% and 14.62% respectively.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has achieved an EPS growth of 24.47% and a revenue growth of 19.21% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 8812354.00 cr, showing a marginal increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a decline of -25.78% in revenue and -23.86% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.6% to reach ₹161.95, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing upward movement. On the other hand, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|161.95
|2.55
|1.6
|196.8
|83.53
|223030.43
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|624.85
|19.15
|3.16
|687.65
|331.5
|130999.35
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.07
|0.89
|4.9
|31.1
|12.27
|153.04
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹159.7 and a high price of ₹162.6 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 1.34%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹161.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹159.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at ₹161.95 - a 1.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 163.17 , 164.33 , 166.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 160.27 , 158.53 , 157.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 4.96% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 3 PM is 4.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹161.95, up by 1.6%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.85, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹159.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹161.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹162.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹162.7 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|159.40
|10 Days
|165.32
|20 Days
|167.30
|50 Days
|168.84
|100 Days
|157.57
|300 Days
|127.05
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -6.22% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 2 PM is 6.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹162.05, down by 1.66%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price decline.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation's stock price reached 161.55 and dropped to 160.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 161.27 and 161.53, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.57
|Support 1
|160.62
|Resistance 2
|162.03
|Support 2
|160.13
|Resistance 3
|162.52
|Support 3
|159.67
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹159.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹161.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹162.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹162.7 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -4.97% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 1 PM is 4.97% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹160.6, showing a decrease of 0.75%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 160.97 and 160.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 160.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 160.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.27
|Support 1
|160.57
|Resistance 2
|161.53
|Support 2
|160.13
|Resistance 3
|161.97
|Support 3
|159.87
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 1.03%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between ₹159.7 (low) and ₹162.6 (high) on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.66% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 5.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹160.75, up by 0.85%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 161.37 and 160.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 160.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 161.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.97
|Support 1
|160.47
|Resistance 2
|161.23
|Support 2
|160.23
|Resistance 3
|161.47
|Support 3
|159.97
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|159.40
|10 Days
|165.32
|20 Days
|167.30
|50 Days
|168.84
|100 Days
|157.57
|300 Days
|127.05
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹160.8, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹159.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹160.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.65 and ₹161.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 10.67% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 11 AM is 10.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹160.8, showing an increase of 0.88%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 162.0 and 159.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 159.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 162.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.37
|Support 1
|160.22
|Resistance 2
|161.98
|Support 2
|159.68
|Resistance 3
|162.52
|Support 3
|159.07
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161, up 1% from yesterday's ₹159.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹161 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.65 and ₹161.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.32% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM has increased by 24.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹160.8, up by 0.88%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 162.6 & a low of 160.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.0
|Support 1
|159.9
|Resistance 2
|163.35
|Support 2
|159.15
|Resistance 3
|164.1
|Support 3
|157.8
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹160.9, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹159.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹160.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.65 and ₹161.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹160.05. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have risen by 89.25% to ₹160.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|-10.59%
|6 Months
|60.96%
|YTD
|22.72%
|1 Year
|89.25%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.2
|Support 1
|157.65
|Resistance 2
|162.7
|Support 2
|155.6
|Resistance 3
|164.75
|Support 3
|154.1
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34264 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 772 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹158.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.65 & ₹157.1 yesterday to end at ₹158.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
