Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 161.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's 159.4

53 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 159.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 158.45 and closed at 158.15. The high for the day was 160.65, while the low was 157.1. The market cap stood at 219,518.68 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the low was 83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 772,223 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reported a ROE of 25.83% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 17.52%. The consensus estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.30% and 14.62% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has achieved an EPS growth of 24.47% and a revenue growth of 19.21% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 8812354.00 cr, showing a marginal increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a decline of -25.78% in revenue and -23.86% in profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5588
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
15 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.6% to reach 161.95, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing upward movement. On the other hand, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation161.952.551.6196.883.53223030.43
Bharat Petroleum Corporation624.8519.153.16687.65331.5130999.35
Gujarat Natural Resources19.070.894.931.112.27153.04
15 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 159.7 and a high price of 162.6 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 1.34%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹161.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at 161.95 - a 1.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 163.17 , 164.33 , 166.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 160.27 , 158.53 , 157.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 4.96% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 3 PM is 4.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at 161.95, up by 1.6%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.85, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 161.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 162.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 162.7 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days159.40
10 Days165.32
20 Days167.30
50 Days168.84
100 Days157.57
300 Days127.05
15 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -6.22% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 2 PM is 6.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at 162.05, down by 1.66%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price decline.

15 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation's stock price reached 161.55 and dropped to 160.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 161.27 and 161.53, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.57Support 1160.62
Resistance 2162.03Support 2160.13
Resistance 3162.52Support 3159.67
15 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 161.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 162.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 162.7 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -4.97% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 1 PM is 4.97% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 160.6, showing a decrease of 0.75%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 160.97 and 160.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 160.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 160.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.27Support 1160.57
Resistance 2161.53Support 2160.13
Resistance 3161.97Support 3159.87
15 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 1.03%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between 159.7 (low) and 162.6 (high) on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.66% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 5.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at 160.75, up by 0.85%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 161.37 and 160.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 160.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 161.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1160.97Support 1160.47
Resistance 2161.23Support 2160.23
Resistance 3161.47Support 3159.97
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹160.8, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 160.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.65 and 161.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 10.67% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 11 AM is 10.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 160.8, showing an increase of 0.88%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 162.0 and 159.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 159.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 162.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.37Support 1160.22
Resistance 2161.98Support 2159.68
Resistance 3162.52Support 3159.07
15 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161, up 1% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 161 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.65 and 161.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.13% to reach 161.2, aligning with the positive movement of its counterparts like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation161.21.81.13196.883.53221997.56
Bharat Petroleum Corporation610.554.850.8687.65331.5128001.36
Gujarat Natural Resources19.080.94.9531.112.27153.12
15 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.32% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM has increased by 24.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 160.8, up by 0.88%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 162.6 & a low of 160.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.0Support 1159.9
Resistance 2163.35Support 2159.15
Resistance 3164.1Support 3157.8
15 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.88% to reach 162.4, aligning with the uptrend seen in its counterparts such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation162.43.01.88196.883.53223650.15
Bharat Petroleum Corporation613.457.751.28687.65331.5128609.35
Gujarat Natural Resources18.750.573.1431.112.27150.47
15 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹160.9, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹159.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 160.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.65 and 161.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 160.05. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have risen by 89.25% to 160.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months-10.59%
6 Months60.96%
YTD22.72%
1 Year89.25%
15 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.2Support 1157.65
Resistance 2162.7Support 2155.6
Resistance 3164.75Support 3154.1
15 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34264 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 772 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹158.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 160.65 & 157.1 yesterday to end at 158.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

