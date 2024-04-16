Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹156.05 and closed at ₹170.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.95 and the low was ₹156.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹229,296.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹196.8 and ₹76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,735,220 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.2, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹166.5
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹170.2 with a percent change of 2.22, resulting in a net change of 3.7.
Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & ₹190.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices ₹1.8 (+20.0%) & ₹3.1 (+21.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹165.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹2.6 (-27.78%) & ₹4.65 (-25.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|170.15
|3.65
|2.19
|196.8
|76.76
|234323.11
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|598.35
|8.4
|1.42
|687.65
|330.1
|127415.97
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.96
|-0.34
|-1.97
|31.1
|12.27
|136.11
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.05, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹166.5
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹170.05, with a 2.13% increase in value. The net change is 3.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor confidence in the company.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was ₹165.4, and the high price was ₹170.8.
Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 166.45 as against previous close of 166.9
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.2 with a bid price of 169.35 and an offer price of 169.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 9750 and an offer quantity of 9750. With an open interest of 156,663,000, Indian Oil Corporation continues to be a prominent player in the energy sector.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
INDIAN OIL CORP
INDIAN OIL CORP
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.1, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹166.5
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.1, with a percent change of 1.56% and a net change of 2.6.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|20.77%
|6 Months
|83.06%
|YTD
|28.15%
|1 Year
|115.54%
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹166.5, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹170.25
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹166.5 with a percent change of -2.2% and a net change of -3.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a downward trend in the market for the company.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (BSE) had a trading volume of 2,735,220 shares with a closing price of ₹170.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!