LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 166.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 156.05 and closed at 170.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 169.95 and the low was 156.05. The market capitalization stands at 229,296.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 196.8 and 76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,735,220 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.2, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹166.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 170.2 with a percent change of 2.22, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

16 Apr 2024, 10:40:04 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) & 190.0 (Expiry : 30 MAY 2024) with prices 1.8 (+20.0%) & 3.1 (+21.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 16 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 165.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 2.6 (-27.78%) & 4.65 (-25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32:48 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation170.153.652.19196.876.76234323.11
Bharat Petroleum Corporation598.358.41.42687.65330.1127415.97
Gujarat Natural Resources16.96-0.34-1.9731.112.27136.11
16 Apr 2024, 10:22:16 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.05, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹166.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 170.05, with a 2.13% increase in value. The net change is 3.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor confidence in the company.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11:56 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was 165.4, and the high price was 170.8.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00:47 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 166.45 as against previous close of 166.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.2 with a bid price of 169.35 and an offer price of 169.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 9750 and an offer quantity of 9750. With an open interest of 156,663,000, Indian Oil Corporation continues to be a prominent player in the energy sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42:06 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.1, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹166.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.1, with a percent change of 1.56% and a net change of 2.6.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months20.77%
6 Months83.06%
YTD28.15%
1 Year115.54%
16 Apr 2024, 09:04:11 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹166.5, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹170.25

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 166.5 with a percent change of -2.2% and a net change of -3.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a downward trend in the market for the company.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (BSE) had a trading volume of 2,735,220 shares with a closing price of 170.25.

