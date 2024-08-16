Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 164.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 165.25 and closed at 164.2. The stock reached a high of 165.6 and a low of 163.1, with a market capitalization of 225,509.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51, respectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 1,219,537 shares for the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:22:19 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has risen by 1.13%, currently trading at 165.60. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation's share price has surged by 76.83% to 165.60. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months-6.63%
6 Months-10.79%
YTD26.1%
1 Year76.83%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.2Support 1162.7
Resistance 2166.65Support 2161.65
Resistance 3167.7Support 3160.2
16 Aug 2024, 08:32:45 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 1.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8865
    Hold5565
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell7756
16 Aug 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29426 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1219 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05:24 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹164.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.6 & 163.1 yesterday to end at 163.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

