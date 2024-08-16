Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹165.25 and closed at ₹164.2. The stock reached a high of ₹165.6 and a low of ₹163.1, with a market capitalization of ₹225,509.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 1,219,537 shares for the company.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has risen by 1.13%, currently trading at ₹165.60. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation's share price has surged by 76.83% to ₹165.60. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|3 Months
|-6.63%
|6 Months
|-10.79%
|YTD
|26.1%
|1 Year
|76.83%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.2
|Support 1
|162.7
|Resistance 2
|166.65
|Support 2
|161.65
|Resistance 3
|167.7
|Support 3
|160.2
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 1.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1219 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.6 & ₹163.1 yesterday to end at ₹163.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.