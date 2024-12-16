Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 141.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's shares opened at 144.6 and closed at 141.5, experiencing a high of 145.05 and a low of 140.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 203,684.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 196.8 and a low of 116.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,147,654 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.88Support 1141.78
Resistance 2147.52Support 2139.32
Resistance 3149.98Support 3137.68
16 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 15.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy9998
    Hold6775
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4557
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16914 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 130.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹141.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 145.05 & 140.95 yesterday to end at 144.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

