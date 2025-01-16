Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹128.45 and closed at ₹126.75. The stock reached a high of ₹128.90 and a low of ₹126.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹178,817.20 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹121.25. The BSE volume recorded was 901,015 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.75
|Support 1
|126.0
|Resistance 2
|130.2
|Support 2
|124.7
|Resistance 3
|131.5
|Support 3
|123.25
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 31.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1075 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.9 & ₹126.15 yesterday to end at ₹126.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend