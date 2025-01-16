Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 126.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 128.45 and closed at 126.75. The stock reached a high of 128.90 and a low of 126.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 178,817.20 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 121.25. The BSE volume recorded was 901,015 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.75Support 1126.0
Resistance 2130.2Support 2124.7
Resistance 3131.5Support 3123.25
16 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 31.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy9998
    Hold6665
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4446
16 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15021 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1075 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹126.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.9 & 126.15 yesterday to end at 126.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

