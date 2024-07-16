Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹167.3 and closed at ₹166.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹170.35, while the low was ₹166.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹233,565.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,700,158 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1700 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.35 & ₹166.3 yesterday to end at ₹169.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend