Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 166.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 167.3 and closed at 166.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 170.35, while the low was 166.3. The market capitalization stood at 233,565.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,700,158 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26527 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1700 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 170.35 & 166.3 yesterday to end at 169.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

