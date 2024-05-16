Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹162.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹160.1 and closed at ₹159.4. The high for the day was ₹162.6, and the low was ₹159.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,030.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 1,379,794 shares.
Disclaimer
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 25.83% in the latest fiscal year, with a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 17.52%. Consensus estimates predict an ROE of 29.30% in the current fiscal year and 14.62% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 24.47% and a revenue growth of 19.21% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 8812354.00 cr, representing a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -25.78% and a profit decrease of -23.86% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.56% to reach ₹162.85, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|162.85
|0.9
|0.56
|196.8
|83.53
|224269.87
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|618.65
|-6.2
|-0.99
|687.65
|331.5
|129699.52
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.69
|0.61
|3.2
|31.1
|12.27
|158.02
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹161.2 and a high of ₹164.45 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for a positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions in anticipation of further developments.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹162.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹161.95
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at ₹162.85 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 164.63 , 166.17 , 167.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 161.38 , 159.67 , 158.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 27.46% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 3 PM has increased by 27.46% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹162.85, showing a 0.56% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement combined with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹162.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹161.95
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹162.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹160.27 and ₹163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|159.28
|10 Days
|163.58
|20 Days
|166.76
|50 Days
|168.39
|100 Days
|157.99
|300 Days
|127.36
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 38.22% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 2 PM is 38.22% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹162.15, showing a 0.12% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 162.62 and 161.42 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 161.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 162.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.33
|Support 1
|161.33
|Resistance 2
|162.77
|Support 2
|160.77
|Resistance 3
|163.33
|Support 3
|160.33
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 6.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹161.95
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹161.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹160.27 and ₹163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 41.60% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 41.60% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹161.3, reflecting a decrease of -0.4%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 162.95 and a low of 161.75. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 161.9, suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 161.25 and 160.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.62
|Support 1
|161.42
|Resistance 2
|163.38
|Support 2
|160.98
|Resistance 3
|163.82
|Support 3
|160.22
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.01%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a high of ₹164.45 and a low of ₹161.75 on the current trading day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 37.32% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 37.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹162.75, showing a 0.49% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume might signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 163.08 and 161.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 161.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 163.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.2
|Support 1
|161.9
|Resistance 2
|163.85
|Support 2
|161.25
|Resistance 3
|164.5
|Support 3
|160.6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|159.28
|10 Days
|163.58
|20 Days
|166.76
|50 Days
|168.39
|100 Days
|157.99
|300 Days
|127.36
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.15, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹161.95
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹163.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹160.27 and ₹163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 25.16% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM has increased by 25.16% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹162.8, up by 0.52%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 164.2 and 162.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 162.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 164.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.08
|Support 1
|161.58
|Resistance 2
|163.92
|Support 2
|160.92
|Resistance 3
|164.58
|Support 3
|160.08
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹162.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹161.95
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹162.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹160.27 and ₹163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.31% to reach ₹162.45, while its competitors are seeing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, but Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.16% and -0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|162.45
|0.5
|0.31
|196.8
|83.53
|223719.0
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|617.85
|-7.0
|-1.12
|687.65
|331.5
|129531.8
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.84
|0.76
|3.98
|31.1
|12.27
|159.22
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹162.8, up by 0.52%. Monitoring both the volume traded and the price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 164.45 & a low of 162.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.2
|Support 1
|162.25
|Resistance 2
|165.3
|Support 2
|161.4
|Resistance 3
|166.15
|Support 3
|160.3
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.96% to reach ₹163.5, outperforming its peers. While Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.3% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|163.5
|1.55
|0.96
|196.8
|83.53
|225165.02
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|624.8
|-0.05
|-0.01
|687.65
|331.5
|130988.87
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.8
|0.72
|3.77
|31.1
|12.27
|158.9
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹161.95
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹163.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹164.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹164.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹162.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 85.98% to reach ₹162.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|-13.26%
|6 Months
|59.1%
|YTD
|24.61%
|1 Year
|85.98%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.17
|Support 1
|160.27
|Resistance 2
|164.33
|Support 2
|158.53
|Resistance 3
|166.07
|Support 3
|157.37
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33463 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1379 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹159.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.6 & ₹159.7 yesterday to end at ₹159.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!