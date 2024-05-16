Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 162.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's 161.95

54 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 161.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 160.1 and closed at 159.4. The high for the day was 162.6, and the low was 159.7. The market capitalization stood at 223,030.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 1,379,794 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:31 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 25.83% in the latest fiscal year, with a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 17.52%. Consensus estimates predict an ROE of 29.30% in the current fiscal year and 14.62% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 24.47% and a revenue growth of 19.21% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 8812354.00 cr, representing a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -25.78% and a profit decrease of -23.86% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 7.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5588
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
16 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.56% to reach 162.85, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation162.850.90.56196.883.53224269.87
Bharat Petroleum Corporation618.65-6.2-0.99687.65331.5129699.52
Gujarat Natural Resources19.690.613.231.112.27158.02
16 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 161.2 and a high of 164.45 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for a positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions in anticipation of further developments.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹162.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at 162.85 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 164.63 , 166.17 , 167.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 161.38 , 159.67 , 158.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 27.46% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 3 PM has increased by 27.46% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 162.85, showing a 0.56% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement combined with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹162.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 162.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 160.27 and 163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days159.28
10 Days163.58
20 Days166.76
50 Days168.39
100 Days157.99
300 Days127.36
16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 38.22% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 2 PM is 38.22% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 162.15, showing a 0.12% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:42 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 162.62 and 161.42 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 161.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 162.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.33Support 1161.33
Resistance 2162.77Support 2160.77
Resistance 3163.33Support 3160.33
16 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 6.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5588
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
16 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 161.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 160.27 and 163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 41.60% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As of 1 PM, the volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 41.60% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 161.3, reflecting a decrease of -0.4%. Monitoring both the volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 162.95 and a low of 161.75. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 161.9, suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 161.25 and 160.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.62Support 1161.42
Resistance 2163.38Support 2160.98
Resistance 3163.82Support 3160.22
16 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.01%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a high of 164.45 and a low of 161.75 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 37.32% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 37.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 162.75, showing a 0.49% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume might signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 163.08 and 161.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 161.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 163.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.2Support 1161.9
Resistance 2163.85Support 2161.25
Resistance 3164.5Support 3160.6
16 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days159.28
10 Days163.58
20 Days166.76
50 Days168.39
100 Days157.99
300 Days127.36
16 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.15, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 163.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 160.27 and 163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 25.16% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM has increased by 25.16% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 162.8, up by 0.52%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 164.2 and 162.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 162.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 164.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.08Support 1161.58
Resistance 2163.92Support 2160.92
Resistance 3164.58Support 3160.08
16 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹162.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 162.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 160.27 and 163.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 160.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 163.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.31% to reach 162.45, while its competitors are seeing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, but Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.16% and -0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation162.450.50.31196.883.53223719.0
Bharat Petroleum Corporation617.85-7.0-1.12687.65331.5129531.8
Gujarat Natural Resources19.840.763.9831.112.27159.22
16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 7.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5588
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
16 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 162.8, up by 0.52%. Monitoring both the volume traded and the price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 164.45 & a low of 162.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.2Support 1162.25
Resistance 2165.3Support 2161.4
Resistance 3166.15Support 3160.3
16 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.96% to reach 163.5, outperforming its peers. While Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.3% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation163.51.550.96196.883.53225165.02
Bharat Petroleum Corporation624.8-0.05-0.01687.65331.5130988.87
Gujarat Natural Resources19.80.723.7731.112.27158.9
16 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 163.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 164.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 164.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 162.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 85.98% to reach 162.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months-13.26%
6 Months59.1%
YTD24.61%
1 Year85.98%
16 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.17Support 1160.27
Resistance 2164.33Support 2158.53
Resistance 3166.07Support 3157.37
16 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5588
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
16 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33463 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1379 k.

16 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹159.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 162.6 & 159.7 yesterday to end at 159.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

