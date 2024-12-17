Explore
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 144.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 144.3 and closed slightly lower at 144.2. The day's trading witnessed a high of 144.95 and a low of 142.25. The market capitalization stands at 202,159.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 116.55, with a BSE trading volume of 509,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:16:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has declined by 0.52%, currently trading at 142.40. Over the past year, however, the shares have appreciated by 15.64%, reaching 142.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months-15.42%
6 Months-15.97%
YTD10.25%
1 Year15.64%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48:43 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.65Support 1141.95
Resistance 2146.15Support 2140.75
Resistance 3147.35Support 3139.25
17 Dec 2024, 08:34:19 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy9998
    Hold6775
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4557
17 Dec 2024, 08:20:45 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16622 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 509 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04:46 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹144.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 144.95 & 142.25 yesterday to end at 143.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

