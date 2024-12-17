Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹144.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹144.2. The day's trading witnessed a high of ₹144.95 and a low of ₹142.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹202,159.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹116.55, with a BSE trading volume of 509,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has declined by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹142.40. Over the past year, however, the shares have appreciated by 15.64%, reaching ₹142.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|-15.42%
|6 Months
|-15.97%
|YTD
|10.25%
|1 Year
|15.64%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.65
|Support 1
|141.95
|Resistance 2
|146.15
|Support 2
|140.75
|Resistance 3
|147.35
|Support 3
|139.25
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 16.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 509 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.95 & ₹142.25 yesterday to end at ₹143.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.