Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 126.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 128.25 and closed slightly lower at 126.95, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 128.5 and a low of 126.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 179,480.90 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 121.25. The BSE volume for the day was 757,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹126.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.5 & 126.55 yesterday to end at 127.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

