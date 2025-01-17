Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹128.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹126.95, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹128.5 and a low of ₹126.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹179,480.90 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹121.25. The BSE volume for the day was 757,560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹126.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.5 & ₹126.55 yesterday to end at ₹127.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend