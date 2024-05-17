Active Stocks
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's 162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.85

53 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 162.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights Premium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 163.35 and closed at 161.95 on the last day. The high for the day was 164.45, while the low was 161.2. The market capitalization stood at 224269.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 83.53, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1554956 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:05:59 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:38:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, Indian Oil Corporation reported a ROE of 25.83% and a return on investment of 17.52%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 29.30% in the current fiscal year and 14.62% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:09:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 24.47% and a revenue growth of 19.21% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 8812354.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -25.78% for revenue and -23.86% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 7.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5578
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
17 May 2024, 06:08:53 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.74% today to reach 164.05, with its peer companies showing mixed trends. While Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing a decline, Bharat Petroleum Corporation is witnessing an uptrend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation164.051.20.74196.883.53225922.45
Bharat Petroleum Corporation628.459.81.58687.65331.5131754.09
Gujarat Natural Resources19.3-0.16-0.8231.112.27154.89
17 May 2024, 05:34:33 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low of 162.75 and a high of 164.55 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:39:05 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:55:19 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at 164.05 - a 0.74% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 164.92 , 165.63 , 166.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 163.12 , 162.03 , 161.32.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:46:24 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -41.43% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 3 PM is 41.43% lower than the previous day, with the price at 164.05, showing a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:33:20 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:13:46 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 164.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.38 and 164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03:22 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days159.03
10 Days162.88
20 Days166.42
50 Days168.03
100 Days158.41
300 Days127.68
17 May 2024, 03:00:29 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:53:33 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -43.92% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 2 PM is down by 43.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at 164.05, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:33:48 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 164.5 and 163.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 163.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 164.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.33Support 1163.58
Resistance 2164.82Support 2163.32
Resistance 3165.08Support 3162.83
17 May 2024, 02:14:28 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5578
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
17 May 2024, 02:03:42 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 164.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.38 and 164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54:08 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.16% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation up to 1 PM is down by 46.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 164.05, a decrease of 0.74%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to continue, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:41:12 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 164.5 and a trough of 163.5 in the previous trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 163.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.5Support 1163.5
Resistance 2165.0Support 2163.0
Resistance 3165.5Support 3162.5
17 May 2024, 01:18:27 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential uptrend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:08:19 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was 162.75 and the high price was 164.5.

17 May 2024, 12:53:23 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.83% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 54.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 164, reflecting a decrease of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:39:47 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 163.8 and a trough of 163.15 in the previous trading hour. The stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.92Support 1163.27
Resistance 2164.18Support 2162.88
Resistance 3164.57Support 3162.62
17 May 2024, 12:27:05 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days159.03
10 Days162.88
20 Days166.42
50 Days168.03
100 Days158.41
300 Days127.68
17 May 2024, 12:18:46 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 163.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.38 and 164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.61% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is down by 55.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 163.35, showing a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 11:41:45 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 163.83 and 162.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 162.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 163.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.65Support 1163.05
Resistance 2163.95Support 2162.75
Resistance 3164.25Support 3162.45
17 May 2024, 11:20:49 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 163.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.38 and 164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:12:26 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.28% to reach 163.3, following the positive trend of its counterparts. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation163.30.450.28196.883.53224889.59
Bharat Petroleum Corporation621.32.650.43687.65331.5130255.09
Gujarat Natural Resources19.490.030.1531.112.27156.41
17 May 2024, 11:07:55 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 7.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5578
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
17 May 2024, 10:46:33 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.64% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 55.64% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 163.45, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:38:30 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 163.95 & a low of 162.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.83Support 1162.68
Resistance 2164.47Support 2162.17
Resistance 3164.98Support 3161.53
17 May 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:54:31 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.21% to reach 163.2, following the upward trend of its counterparts like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a slight decrease of -0.2% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation163.20.350.21196.883.53224751.87
Bharat Petroleum Corporation621.02.350.38687.65331.5130192.2
Gujarat Natural Resources19.650.190.9831.112.27157.7
17 May 2024, 09:40:03 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.64%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:30:10 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.85, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 163.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.38 and 164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at 163.80. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 86.01% to reach 163.80. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.99%
3 Months-16.1%
6 Months56.44%
YTD25.41%
1 Year86.01%
17 May 2024, 08:52:38 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.63Support 1161.38
Resistance 2166.17Support 2159.67
Resistance 3167.88Support 3158.13
17 May 2024, 08:35:33 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 7.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5578
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
17 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33681 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1554 k.

17 May 2024, 08:01:27 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹161.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 164.45 & 161.2 yesterday to end at 161.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

