Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹163.35 and closed at ₹161.95 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹164.45, while the low was ₹161.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹224269.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹83.53, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1554956 shares.
Disclaimer
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, Indian Oil Corporation reported a ROE of 25.83% and a return on investment of 17.52%. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 29.30% in the current fiscal year and 14.62% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 24.47% and a revenue growth of 19.21% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 8812354.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -25.78% for revenue and -23.86% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.74% today to reach ₹164.05, with its peer companies showing mixed trends. While Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing a decline, Bharat Petroleum Corporation is witnessing an uptrend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|164.05
|1.2
|0.74
|196.8
|83.53
|225922.45
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|628.45
|9.8
|1.58
|687.65
|331.5
|131754.09
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.3
|-0.16
|-0.82
|31.1
|12.27
|154.89
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low of ₹162.75 and a high of ₹164.55 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at ₹164.05 - a 0.74% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 164.92 , 165.63 , 166.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 163.12 , 162.03 , 161.32.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -41.43% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 3 PM is 41.43% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹164.05, showing a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹164.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.38 and ₹164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|159.03
|10 Days
|162.88
|20 Days
|166.42
|50 Days
|168.03
|100 Days
|158.41
|300 Days
|127.68
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -43.92% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 2 PM is down by 43.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹164.05, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 164.5 and 163.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 163.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 164.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.33
|Support 1
|163.58
|Resistance 2
|164.82
|Support 2
|163.32
|Resistance 3
|165.08
|Support 3
|162.83
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 8.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹164.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.38 and ₹164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.16% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation up to 1 PM is down by 46.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹164.05, a decrease of 0.74%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to continue, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 164.5 and a trough of 163.5 in the previous trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 163.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.5
|Support 1
|163.5
|Resistance 2
|165.0
|Support 2
|163.0
|Resistance 3
|165.5
|Support 3
|162.5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential uptrend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹162.75 and the high price was ₹164.5.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.83% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 54.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹164, reflecting a decrease of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 163.8 and a trough of 163.15 in the previous trading hour. The stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.92
|Support 1
|163.27
|Resistance 2
|164.18
|Support 2
|162.88
|Resistance 3
|164.57
|Support 3
|162.62
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|159.03
|10 Days
|162.88
|20 Days
|166.42
|50 Days
|168.03
|100 Days
|158.41
|300 Days
|127.68
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹163.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.38 and ₹164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.61% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is down by 55.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹163.35, showing a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 163.83 and 162.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 162.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 163.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.65
|Support 1
|163.05
|Resistance 2
|163.95
|Support 2
|162.75
|Resistance 3
|164.25
|Support 3
|162.45
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹163.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.38 and ₹164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.28% to reach ₹163.3, following the positive trend of its counterparts. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|163.3
|0.45
|0.28
|196.8
|83.53
|224889.59
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|621.3
|2.65
|0.43
|687.65
|331.5
|130255.09
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.49
|0.03
|0.15
|31.1
|12.27
|156.41
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.64% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 55.64% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹163.45, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 163.95 & a low of 162.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.83
|Support 1
|162.68
|Resistance 2
|164.47
|Support 2
|162.17
|Resistance 3
|164.98
|Support 3
|161.53
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.21% to reach ₹163.2, following the upward trend of its counterparts like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a slight decrease of -0.2% and -0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|163.2
|0.35
|0.21
|196.8
|83.53
|224751.87
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|621.0
|2.35
|0.38
|687.65
|331.5
|130192.2
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.65
|0.19
|0.98
|31.1
|12.27
|157.7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.64%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.85, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹162.85
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹163.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.38 and ₹164.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at ₹163.80. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 86.01% to reach ₹163.80. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.99%
|3 Months
|-16.1%
|6 Months
|56.44%
|YTD
|25.41%
|1 Year
|86.01%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.63
|Support 1
|161.38
|Resistance 2
|166.17
|Support 2
|159.67
|Resistance 3
|167.88
|Support 3
|158.13
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33681 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1554 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹161.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.45 & ₹161.2 yesterday to end at ₹161.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!