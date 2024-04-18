Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares surge on positive market sentiment

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹166.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹170.8 and the low was ₹165.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹232,808.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8, and the low was ₹76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,508,791 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 174.45 with a bid price of 174.9 and an offer price of 175.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 39000 and a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is 152,519,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows a price of ₹173.75 with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|17.99%
|6 Months
|84.0%
|YTD
|30.15%
|1 Year
|118.77%
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹169.05, with a percent change of 1.53% and a net change of 2.55.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation had a volume of 1,508,791 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹166.5.
