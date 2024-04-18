Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares surge on positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 169.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at 166.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 170.8 and the low was 165.4. The market capitalization stood at 232,808.23 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8, and the low was 76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,508,791 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 172.0 as against previous close of 169.25

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 174.45 with a bid price of 174.9 and an offer price of 175.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 39000 and a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is 152,519,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.75, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹169.05

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows a price of 173.75 with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a slight increase in value.

18 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months17.99%
6 Months84.0%
YTD30.15%
1 Year118.77%
18 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.05, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹166.5

The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is 169.05, with a percent change of 1.53% and a net change of 2.55.

18 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation had a volume of 1,508,791 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 166.5.

