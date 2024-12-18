Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 13:13:30
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 758.55 -2.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.85 -1.24%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,601.10 -0.88%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 472.60 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.10 -1.76%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 140.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 143.35 and closed slightly lower at 143.15. The stock reached a high of 143.35 and a low of 140 during the session. IOC's market capitalization stood at 198,149.2 crores. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 196.8 and a low of 117.25, with a BSE volume of 480,163 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:14:45 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates the possibility of price declines in the near future. As a result, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00:07 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation's stock today recorded a low of 136.9 and reached a high of 140.5. The trading range reflects a fluctuation of 3.6, indicating moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -32.12% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 32.12% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 137.25, reflecting a drop of 2.31%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a possible continuation of downward trends.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38:56 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 138.75 and a low of 137.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock fell below key support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.27Support 1136.82
Resistance 2139.23Support 2136.33
Resistance 3139.72Support 3135.37
18 Dec 2024, 12:22:07 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21:38 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days142.92
10 Days141.31
20 Days138.37
50 Days147.43
100 Days160.23
300 Days164.23
18 Dec 2024, 12:21:23 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹137.65, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹140.5

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 138.95 & second support of 137.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 135.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of 135.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59:03 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 139.12 and 138.07 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 138.07 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 139.12. Please note that your training data is current only up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.97Support 1138.22
Resistance 2139.38Support 2137.88
Resistance 3139.72Support 3137.47
18 Dec 2024, 11:57:47 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -36.93% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 36.93% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 138.3, reflecting a decline of 1.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:23:49 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹138.4, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹140.5

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 138.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 137.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 137.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 1.46% today, currently trading at 138.45, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation138.45-2.05-1.46196.8117.25190667.26
Bharat Petroleum Corporation290.85-2.2-0.75376.0211.0360976.49
Gujarat Natural Resources17.6-0.23-1.2924.319.93141.24
18 Dec 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 20.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy9998
    Hold6775
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4557
18 Dec 2024, 10:53:33 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.67% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 25.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 138.7, reflecting a decline of 1.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable rise, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price drops.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 139.2 & a low of 138.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.12Support 1138.07
Resistance 2139.68Support 2137.58
Resistance 3140.17Support 3137.02
18 Dec 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54:56 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 1.35% today, currently trading at 138.6, in line with its competitors. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have registered changes of 0.05% and 0%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation138.6-1.9-1.35196.8117.25190873.83
Bharat Petroleum Corporation292.25-0.8-0.27376.0211.0361270.0
Gujarat Natural Resources17.75-0.08-0.4524.319.93142.45
18 Dec 2024, 09:47:13 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.85%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Consequently, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:39:16 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹138.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹140.5

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 138.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 137.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of 137.8 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15:06 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.68%, currently trading at 139.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 12.84%, reaching 139.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months-15.26%
6 Months-17.26%
YTD8.06%
1 Year12.84%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50:24 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.3Support 1138.95
Resistance 2144.5Support 2137.8
Resistance 3145.65Support 3135.6
18 Dec 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 18.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy9998
    Hold6775
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4557
18 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16554 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 480 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02:55 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 143.35 & 140 yesterday to end at 140.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue