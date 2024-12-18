Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹143.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹143.15. The stock reached a high of ₹143.35 and a low of ₹140 during the session. IOC's market capitalization stood at ₹198,149.2 crores. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹117.25, with a BSE volume of 480,163 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates the possibility of price declines in the near future. As a result, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation's stock today recorded a low of ₹136.9 and reached a high of ₹140.5. The trading range reflects a fluctuation of ₹3.6, indicating moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 32.12% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹137.25, reflecting a drop of 2.31%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a possible continuation of downward trends.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 138.75 and a low of 137.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock fell below key support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.27
|Support 1
|136.82
|Resistance 2
|139.23
|Support 2
|136.33
|Resistance 3
|139.72
|Support 3
|135.37
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|142.92
|10 Days
|141.31
|20 Days
|138.37
|50 Days
|147.43
|100 Days
|160.23
|300 Days
|164.23
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹138.95 & second support of ₹137.8 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹135.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹135.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 139.12 and 138.07 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 138.07 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 139.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.97
|Support 1
|138.22
|Resistance 2
|139.38
|Support 2
|137.88
|Resistance 3
|139.72
|Support 3
|137.47
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 36.93% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹138.3, reflecting a decline of 1.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹138.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹137.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹137.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 1.46% today, currently trading at ₹138.45, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|138.45
|-2.05
|-1.46
|196.8
|117.25
|190667.26
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|290.85
|-2.2
|-0.75
|376.0
|211.03
|60976.49
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|17.6
|-0.23
|-1.29
|24.31
|9.93
|141.24
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 20.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 25.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹138.7, reflecting a decline of 1.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable rise, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price drops.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 139.2 & a low of 138.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.12
|Support 1
|138.07
|Resistance 2
|139.68
|Support 2
|137.58
|Resistance 3
|140.17
|Support 3
|137.02
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 1.35% today, currently trading at ₹138.6, in line with its competitors. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have registered changes of 0.05% and 0%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|138.6
|-1.9
|-1.35
|196.8
|117.25
|190873.83
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|292.25
|-0.8
|-0.27
|376.0
|211.03
|61270.0
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|17.75
|-0.08
|-0.45
|24.31
|9.93
|142.45
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Consequently, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹138.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹137.8. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹137.8 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.68%, currently trading at ₹139.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 12.84%, reaching ₹139.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|-15.26%
|6 Months
|-17.26%
|YTD
|8.06%
|1 Year
|12.84%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.3
|Support 1
|138.95
|Resistance 2
|144.5
|Support 2
|137.8
|Resistance 3
|145.65
|Support 3
|135.6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 18.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 480 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.35 & ₹140 yesterday to end at ₹140.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend