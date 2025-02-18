Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 117.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.50 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 116.55 and closed at 117.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 118.80 and a low of 114.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 167,212.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 194.10 and a low of 116, with a trading volume of 926,900 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 117.75. Over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has dropped by 36.66%, reaching 117.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.84%
3 Months-10.14%
6 Months-30.36%
YTD-13.17%
1 Year-36.66%
18 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.28Support 1115.83
Resistance 2121.77Support 2112.87
Resistance 3124.73Support 3111.38
18 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 90.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9999
    Hold7767
    Sell3365
    Strong Sell4445
18 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14252 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 926 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹117.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 118.80 & 114.35 yesterday to end at 118.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

