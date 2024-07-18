Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 169.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.95, reached a high of 172.2, and a low of 169.35 before closing at 169.6. The market capitalization stood at 235,080.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,336,701 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by -0.85% and is currently trading at 169.25. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have increased by 75.39% to reach 169.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-8.7%
6 Months18.9%
YTD31.49%
1 Year75.39%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.15Support 1169.3
Resistance 2173.6Support 2167.9
Resistance 3175.0Support 3166.45
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 156.5, 8.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy6667
    Hold6767
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell5566
18 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27361 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1336 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.2 & 169.35 yesterday to end at 170.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

