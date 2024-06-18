Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.7 and closed at ₹169.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172 and the low was ₹169.1. The market capitalization was ₹234529.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,579,451 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation suggests potential negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.35, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹170.3
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹170.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹168.93 and ₹171.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹168.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 171.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at ₹173.25. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 83.38%, reaching ₹173.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|-0.16%
|6 Months
|37.61%
|YTD
|31.2%
|1 Year
|83.38%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.83
|Support 1
|168.93
|Resistance 2
|173.37
|Support 2
|167.57
|Resistance 3
|174.73
|Support 3
|166.03
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 11.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24364 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172 & ₹169.1 yesterday to end at ₹169.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend