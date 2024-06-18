Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 170.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.7 and closed at 169.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 172 and the low was 169.1. The market capitalization was 234529.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,579,451 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:45:28 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation suggests potential negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:38:17 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.35, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹170.3

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 170.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 168.93 and 171.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 168.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 171.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.73% and is currently trading at 173.25. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 83.38%, reaching 173.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months-0.16%
6 Months37.61%
YTD31.2%
1 Year83.38%
18 Jun 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.83Support 1168.93
Resistance 2173.37Support 2167.57
Resistance 3174.73Support 3166.03
18 Jun 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 11.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy6657
    Hold66510
    Sell7772
    Strong Sell6666
18 Jun 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24364 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172 & 169.1 yesterday to end at 169.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

