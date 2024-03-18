Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 161.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹166.25 and closed at ₹170.45. The stock reached a high of ₹168.6 and a low of ₹153.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company was ₹221,928.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 6,959,123 shares traded.
18 Mar 2024, 09:44:07 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹162, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹161.15
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹162, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.85.
18 Mar 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-7.79%
3 Months
27.97%
6 Months
75.1%
YTD
23.99%
1 Year
101.5%
18 Mar 2024, 09:03:37 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹161.15, down -5.46% from yesterday's ₹170.45
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is at ₹161.15, which reflects a percent change of -5.46 and a net change of -9.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:11 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 6959123 shares, and the closing price was ₹170.45.
