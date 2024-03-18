Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹166.25 and closed at ₹170.45. The stock reached a high of ₹168.6 and a low of ₹153.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company was ₹221,928.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 6,959,123 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹162, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.79%
|3 Months
|27.97%
|6 Months
|75.1%
|YTD
|23.99%
|1 Year
|101.5%
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 6959123 shares, and the closing price was ₹170.45.
