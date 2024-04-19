Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.05 and closed at ₹169.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹175 and the low was ₹168. The market capitalization stood at ₹232670.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 2899169 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows the price at ₹168.95 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (BSE) had a trading volume of 2,899,169 shares with a closing price of ₹169.05.
