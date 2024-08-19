Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹165.4 and closed at ₹163.75. The stock reached a high of ₹167.4 and a low of ₹164.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹230122.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 967044 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 967 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.4 & ₹164.85 yesterday to end at ₹167.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.