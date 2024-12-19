Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹139.55 and closed at ₹140.5, reaching a high of ₹140.5 and a low of ₹136.4 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹193051.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹117.25, with a trading volume of 1,041,601 shares on the BSE.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹135, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹136.8
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹135.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹133.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹133.85 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 1.43%, currently trading at ₹134.85. Over the past year, however, the stock has appreciated by 9.63%, reaching ₹134.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.53%
|3 Months
|-16.04%
|6 Months
|-18.01%
|YTD
|5.28%
|1 Year
|9.63%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.5
|Support 1
|135.4
|Resistance 2
|142.05
|Support 2
|133.85
|Resistance 3
|143.6
|Support 3
|131.3
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16537 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1041 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹140.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.5 & ₹136.4 yesterday to end at ₹136.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend