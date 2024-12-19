Explore
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 136.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 139.55 and closed at 140.5, reaching a high of 140.5 and a low of 136.4 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 193051.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 117.25, with a trading volume of 1,041,601 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32:11 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹135, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹136.8

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 135.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 133.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of 133.85 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19:05 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 1.43%, currently trading at 134.85. Over the past year, however, the stock has appreciated by 9.63%, reaching 134.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.53%
3 Months-16.04%
6 Months-18.01%
YTD5.28%
1 Year9.63%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47:41 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.5Support 1135.4
Resistance 2142.05Support 2133.85
Resistance 3143.6Support 3131.3
19 Dec 2024, 08:34:52 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6554
    Buy9998
    Hold6775
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
19 Dec 2024, 08:20:46 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16537 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1041 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00:13 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹140.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140.5 & 136.4 yesterday to end at 136.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

