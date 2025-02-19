Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹118.20 and closed at ₹118.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹119.20 and a low of ₹116.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹167,776.69 crore, the company's stock performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹190.90 and above its 52-week low of ₹114.35. The trading volume on BSE was 753,953 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 753 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.20 & ₹116.35 yesterday to end at ₹118.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend