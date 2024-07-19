Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹170.3 and closed at ₹170.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.6, and the low was ₹168.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹233,565.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 703,519 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹156.5, 7.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 703 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.6 & ₹168.65 yesterday to end at ₹169.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend