Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock plunges due to global oil price volatility

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹173.25, reached a high of ₹173.25, and a low of ₹169 before closing at ₹170.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹233,565.67 crore with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a 52-week low of ₹85.51. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 778,118 shares for the company.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 0.94% to reach ₹168, in line with the decrease in share prices of its peers like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also decreased by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|168.0
|-1.6
|-0.94
|196.8
|85.51
|231362.22
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|622.75
|-8.2
|-1.3
|687.65
|331.5
|130559.09
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|14.5
|-0.14
|-0.96
|31.1
|12.27
|116.36
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹169.6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹168.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹166.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹166.43 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.15% and is currently trading at ₹169.35. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 84.54%, reaching ₹169.35. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.65%
|3 Months
|1.76%
|6 Months
|36.0%
|YTD
|30.6%
|1 Year
|84.54%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.37
|Support 1
|168.12
|Resistance 2
|174.93
|Support 2
|166.43
|Resistance 3
|176.62
|Support 3
|163.87
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 10.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25339 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 778 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.25 & ₹169 yesterday to end at ₹170.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend