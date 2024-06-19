Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock plunges due to global oil price volatility

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 169.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 173.25, reached a high of 173.25, and a low of 169 before closing at 170.3. The market capitalization stood at 233,565.67 crore with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a 52-week low of 85.51. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 778,118 shares for the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 0.94% to reach 168, in line with the decrease in share prices of its peers like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also decreased by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation168.0-1.6-0.94196.885.51231362.22
Bharat Petroleum Corporation622.75-8.2-1.3687.65331.5130559.09
Gujarat Natural Resources14.5-0.14-0.9631.112.27116.36
19 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.0%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹169.6

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 168.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 166.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of 166.43 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.15% and is currently trading at 169.35. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 84.54%, reaching 169.35. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.65%
3 Months1.76%
6 Months36.0%
YTD30.6%
1 Year84.54%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.37Support 1168.12
Resistance 2174.93Support 2166.43
Resistance 3176.62Support 3163.87
19 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell6666
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25339 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 778 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.25 & 169 yesterday to end at 170.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

