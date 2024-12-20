Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 136.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 134.1 and closed at 136.8, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 140.3 and a low of 133.6 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 197,160.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 117.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,218,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 19.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
20 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16680 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1218 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹136.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140.3 & 133.6 yesterday to end at 139.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

