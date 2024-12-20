Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹134.1 and closed at ₹136.8, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹140.3 and a low of ₹133.6 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹197,160.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹117.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,218,767 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 19.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1218 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.3 & ₹133.6 yesterday to end at ₹139.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend