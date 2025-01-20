Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹127 and closed slightly higher at ₹127.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹128.45 and a low of ₹126.35 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹180,850.70 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹196.8 and above its 52-week low of ₹121.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 800,151 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹128.65. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 11.37%, also at ₹128.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|-17.89%
|6 Months
|-22.61%
|YTD
|-6.11%
|1 Year
|-11.37%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.95
|Support 1
|126.85
|Resistance 2
|129.75
|Support 2
|125.55
|Resistance 3
|131.05
|Support 3
|124.75
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 800 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.45 & ₹126.35 yesterday to end at ₹128.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend