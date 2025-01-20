Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 127.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 127 and closed slightly higher at 127.15. The stock experienced a high of 128.45 and a low of 126.35 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 180,850.70 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 196.8 and above its 52-week low of 121.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 800,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at 128.65. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 11.37%, also at 128.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months-17.89%
6 Months-22.61%
YTD-6.11%
1 Year-11.37%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.95Support 1126.85
Resistance 2129.75Support 2125.55
Resistance 3131.05Support 3124.75
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15264 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 800 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹127.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.45 & 126.35 yesterday to end at 128.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.