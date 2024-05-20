Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock rises on positive market sentiment

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹164.9 and closed at ₹164.05. The high for the day was ₹165.4 and the low was ₹164.15. The market capitalization stood at 227161.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 289,973 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹164.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹165.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹165.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹164.95. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have surged by 90.76% to reach ₹164.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.21%
|3 Months
|-14.04%
|6 Months
|59.74%
|YTD
|26.34%
|1 Year
|90.76%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.92
|Support 1
|163.12
|Resistance 2
|165.63
|Support 2
|162.03
|Resistance 3
|166.72
|Support 3
|161.32
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1554 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.4 & ₹164.15 yesterday to end at ₹164.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
