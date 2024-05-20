Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock rises on positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 164.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 164.9 and closed at 164.05. The high for the day was 165.4 and the low was 164.15. The market capitalization stood at 227161.89 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 289,973 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.3%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.95, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹164.05

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 164.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 165.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 165.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at 164.95. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have surged by 90.76% to reach 164.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.21%
3 Months-14.04%
6 Months59.74%
YTD26.34%
1 Year90.76%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.92Support 1163.12
Resistance 2165.63Support 2162.03
Resistance 3166.72Support 3161.32
20 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33681 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1554 k.

20 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹164.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.4 & 164.15 yesterday to end at 164.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

