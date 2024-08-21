Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 170.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 171.5 and closed at 170.05. The highest price reached during the day was 173.45, while the lowest was 171. The company has a market capitalization of 237,077.42 crore. Its 52-week high is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 85.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 589,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.4Support 1170.95
Resistance 2174.65Support 2169.75
Resistance 3175.85Support 3168.5
21 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 2.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8865
    Hold5565
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell7756
21 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28061 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.

21 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.45 & 171 yesterday to end at 172.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.