Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 119.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.80 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's shares opened and closed at 119.90, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 122.95 and a low of 119. The market capitalization stood at 173,279.88 crore, reflecting its significant presence in the market. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of 190.90 and a low of 114.35, with a trading volume of 752,492 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.17Support 1120.22
Resistance 2125.53Support 2117.63
Resistance 3128.12Support 3116.27
21 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 22.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 90.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9999
    Hold7767
    Sell3365
    Strong Sell4445
21 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14191 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹119.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 122.95 & 119 yesterday to end at 122.80. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

