Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹128.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹128.15. The day's trading saw a high of ₹131.10 and a low of ₹126.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹184,282.20 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹121.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 764,671 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.23
|Support 1
|128.03
|Resistance 2
|133.77
|Support 2
|125.37
|Resistance 3
|136.43
|Support 3
|123.83
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 764 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.1 & ₹126.9 yesterday to end at ₹130.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.