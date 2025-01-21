Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 128.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 128.65 and closed slightly lower at 128.15. The day's trading saw a high of 131.10 and a low of 126.90. The company's market capitalization stands at 184,282.20 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 121.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 764,671 shares traded during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.23Support 1128.03
Resistance 2133.77Support 2125.37
Resistance 3136.43Support 3123.83
21 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14671 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 764 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹128.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 131.1 & 126.9 yesterday to end at 130.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

