Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 166.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 167.1, closed at 166.8, with a high of 169.75 and a low of 166.25. The market capitalization stood at 232,670.52 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume recorded was 1,966,103 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.52Support 1167.02
Resistance 2171.88Support 2164.88
Resistance 3174.02Support 3163.52
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell6666
21 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24539 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1966 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.75 & 166.25 yesterday to end at 166.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.