Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock price on the last day was ₹156 for the opening, ₹155.25 for the closing, with a high of ₹158.5 and a low of ₹155. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,866.09 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹196.8 and the low was at ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,691,205 shares traded.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹162.45 with a percent change of 2.69, resulting in a net change of 4.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|28.9%
|6 Months
|72.29%
|YTD
|21.87%
|1 Year
|98.93%
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹158.2 with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,691,205 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a closing price of ₹155.25.
